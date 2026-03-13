Wine tasting meets music and fashion

The Certified Wino shares how his tastings and travel experiences spotlight family-run wineries while blending wine with music and fashion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brion Cephus, known as The Certified Wino, joins QC Life to share how he’s redefining what it means to be a wine expert in Charlotte. Beyond the tasting notes, Brion curates international travel experiences centered on small, family-run wineries around the world, then brings those stories and flavors back home through events that connect wine with the city’s creative scene.

By blending his love of music and fashion, Brion leads tastings inspired by albums and style trends, helping people style wines the same way they’d style a look or build a playlist. He is also having an upcoming collaboration with Professor P at The Mint Museum in May, inviting people to discover a new favorite bottle while exploring their personal taste across wine, sound, and style.

To learn more visit www.thecertifiedwino.com and follow @thecertifiedwino.

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