Get Your Rear in Gear Charlotte: Raising colon cancer awareness

Join Get Your Rear in Gear Charlotte on March 21st - A community 5K focused on colon cancer awareness and the importance of getting screened.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Alex Giles joins QC Life to highlight Gaston County’s Opioid action day and share how the upcoming Get Your Rear in Gear Charlotte 5K is raising awareness for colon cancer screening.

There’s a powerful way to make a difference close to home: Get Your Rear in Gear Charlotte. This 5K run/walk raises awareness about colon cancer and encourages people to get screened and know what to look out for. WBTV is proud to support Team Crump WBTV in honor of former colleague Steve Crump, who spent decades telling some of the biggest stories in the Carolinas and around the world, and who passed away from colon cancer in 2023 after a multi-year battle.

When it comes to your health, there’s no stigma and getting screened is one of the best steps you can take. Steve used to say, “Don’t frown, put on the gown.” His wife, Cathy, continues to share that message and keep his legacy going by encouraging others to get screened.

The Colon Cancer Coalition is hosting the 17th annual Get Your Rear in Gear Charlotte at First Ward Park on Saturday, March 21st.

You can register or donate through the Colon Cancer Coalition website and use code WBTV for $5 off registration.

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