The countdown to CRAFT Fest

CRAFT Fest is a two-day celebration of fiber arts in Uptown on March 28–29, featuring vendors, make-and-takes, and craft classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you love knitting, crocheting, or sewing, you’ll want to check out Craft Fest. CRAFT CLT Guild member Mark Jacobs joins QC Life to share what’s coming up and how Craft CLT is building a community around fiber and textile arts.

CRAFT stands for Charlotte Region Arts, Fiber + Textile, and the non-profit guild focuses on learning from each other, community outreach, and keeping these skills growing in Charlotte. Their annual CRAFT Fest is both a fundraiser and a chance to explore, learn, and appreciate fiber art in all its forms.

This year’s fest is at Petty Thieves in Uptown on March 28–29, featuring vendors in the parking lot, make-and-take activities, and classes you can register for online like Intro to Knitting, crocheting, felted Easter eggs, Sticker Club, and more.

To learn more, visit wecraftclt.org and craftfestclt.com, and follow @wecraftclt.

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