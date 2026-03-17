The Quartet Music Awards bring gospel quartet music to Charlotte on April 25 for a red carpet night of live performances and awards.

The Quartet Music Awards come to the Queen City: A red carpet celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Quartet Music Awards® (QMA®) is proud to announce its 4th Annual Awards Show, set to take place on Saturday, April 25 in Charlotte. This highly anticipated event will once again bring together gospel music lovers, artists, and industry leaders for an unforgettable weekend of celebration, recognition, and worship through the rich tradition of quartet music.

The Quartet Music Awards come to the Queen City: A red carpet celebration Experience a live performance on QC life of "Pull Together" by Roy & Revelation.

The event will bring excitement, legacy, and history to the Queen City, featuring an evening of pageantry, live performances, and awards - complete with a true red carpet experience. The show also serves as a tribute to the pioneers who helped shape quartet music, while spotlighting the next generation and the powerful, emotional sound that makes the genre so unique.

Supporters can help keep quartet music growing by showing up, buying tickets, and continuing to champion the artists and concerts that keep the tradition thriving.

To learn more, visit thequartetmusicawards.com and follow @quartetmusicawards on Instagram.

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