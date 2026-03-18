How to Spring Clean Your Home’s Energy

Nichole Eaton shares simple, quick ways to refresh your space this spring by clearing stagnant energy through decluttering, fresh air, sound, and intention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nichole Eaton, intuitive therapist, two-time bestselling author, and host of the globally top 5% podcast joins QC Life to share simple ways to refresh and cleanse your home’s energy.

Energy is emotion, so day-to-day stress, challenges, and heavy moments can linger in your space. Over time, that stagnant energy can influence how you act, how you feel, and the decisions you make. Simple spring-cleaning habits like opening windows and decluttering help move stuck energy and bring in a lighter, calmer feeling.

A simple reset you can do in minutes is crack a window and choose a clearing method that feels right (fresh air, smoke cleansing, or sound). As you do, set your intention to clear the energy and let it go. Visualize negative energy leaving your home, and imagine light, happy energy flowing in. Romanticize your life, be present, and be protective about who and what you allow into your space.

To learn more visit www.nicholeeaton.com and follow @nicholeeaton.xo.

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