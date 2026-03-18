Preparing for kitten season

Animal Care & Control is gearing up for peak kitten season and is encouraging the community to donate, foster, and adopt this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kitten season is here, and Animal Care & Control is preparing for a major influx of kittens, especially in May and June. Donations are especially helpful right now.

May, June, and July are the best months to adopt a new kitten. Animal Care and Control needs supplies like kitten-friendly wet food (including Friskies pâté for moms and kittens) and formula powder for very young kittens (around 1–3 weeks old). One of the biggest ways to help is by fostering, and there are flexible options depending on the kittens’ ages and how much time you have.

Visit charlottenc.gov/animal-care-and-control and follow @animals_clt on Instagram to learn more.

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