CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A brand-new series called America’s Culinary Cup airs on WBTV on March 18 at 9:30pm. The series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi, a familiar face to many viewers from Top Chef and she’s not just the host. She also serves as the show’s creator, executive producer, and a judge.

Padma took a few minutes to talk with QC Life host Jana Angel about what sets America’s Culinary Cup apart from other cooking competitions. The show is built around ten elite qualities that top chefs are expected to master, designed to test the core principles of fine cookery. The chef who comes out on top wins a $1 million grand prize.

Padma says she set out to create the kind of culinary competition she’d want to watch. She describes the set as a “culinary cathedral” - a beautiful space that’s a joy to cook in.

The goal for the series is to build viewers appreciation for chefs and for the art and science behind what they do, including how heritage shape the dishes each chef creates.

To learn more visit www.cbs.com/shows/americas-culinary-cup.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.