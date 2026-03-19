Beacon of Hope for ALS hosting free caregiver workshop

Beacon of Hope for ALS is offering a caregiver education and resilience workshop March 21st, providing training and community for families facing ALS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Caring for a loved one can be rewarding, but it can also be overwhelming. That’s where Beacon of Hope for ALS steps in - offering support, resources, and a sense of community for families navigating ALS.

Tammy Hall, Executive Director, of Beacon of Hope joins QC Life to talk about why caregivers need support too. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, often leading to difficulty walking, talking, and breathing. There is currently no cure, and life expectancy is typically two to five years. Symptoms can include muscle spasms and twitching, cramps, and breathing challenges. Risk factors may be genetic or environmental.

An ALS diagnosis impacts the entire family, especially caregivers who often provide round-the-clock care while managing the emotional and financial strain that comes with it. That’s why awareness and advocacy matter, along with connecting families to local resources and assistance.

Beacon of Hope for ALS is hosting a Caregivers Education and Resilience Workshop on March 21st at The Park Church, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Topics include safe transfers, home safety, nutrition, and adaptive communication, plus a Q&A session. Lunch is provided, and there is no cost to attend.

To learn more, visit www.beaconofhopeals.org and follow @beaconofhopeals.

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