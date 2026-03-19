Brides-to-be are invited to meet top wedding vendors and find planning inspiration at the Gateway to “I Do” Bridal Showcase on March 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brides-to-be are invited to attend the Gateway to “I Do” Bridal Showcase, a one-stop event designed to inspire couples and simplify wedding planning. The showcase will bring together wedding vendors, creative inspiration, and planning resources for engaged couples.

Attendees can meet photographers, planners, florists, and other wedding professionals while discovering the latest trends in décor, venues, and wedding services. Whether you’re newly engaged or finalizing details, this bridal showcase offers inspiration and connections to help bring your dream wedding to life.

The showcase will take place on Sunday, March 22nd from 1-5pm at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC.

To learn more and RSVP please visit www.choosegateway.com/gatewaytoido.

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