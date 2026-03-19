Simple spring updates like lighter textiles and fresh greenery can brighten your home before summer.

Lightening up your home for spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Colleen Bute Bennett, Founder and Principal Designer at CBB Design Firm joins QC Life to give advice on transitioning your home for a lighter spring look.

Start inside by swapping chunky throws for breezy textiles, adding simple greenery or fresh-cut branches, and bringing in soft pastels or warm neutrals. For a quick refresh without replacing everything, update pillow covers to instantly change the feel of a room.

Outside, get ahead of the season by prepping your porch before pollen peaks. Small upgrades like layered doormats, planters with varying heights, and a few outdoor lanterns can make an entryway feel styled fast.

Designers are also looking ahead to 2026 color trends, with moody greens still going strong, warm whites replacing cool grays, and earthy taupes taking the place of sterile beiges.

To learn more visit cbbdesignfirm.com and follow @cbbdesignfirm.

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