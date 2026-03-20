Bus Stop Coffee serves up brews from a vintage VW Bus around Charlotte

Bus Stop Coffee posts its weekly pop-up schedule on social media and can also be booked for special events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bus Stop Coffee is bringing a fun twist to your morning caffeine run, and owner Lilly Dockery joins QC Life to share how her mobile coffee shop came to life inside a vintage VW bus.

The idea was inspired by two things she’s always loved: coffee and Volkswagens. She grew up going to VW car shows with her dad, an avid VW collector, and those trips became some of her favorite memories. Later, as she worked as a barista in local coffee shops, she fell in love with learning what makes a great cup of coffee and building relationships with customers.

Bus Stop Coffee stands out because it’s more than just a drink stop, it’s an experience. Customers get to walk up to a classic VW bus, snap photos, and chat while enjoying quality coffee and friendly service that makes them feel welcome.

The business launched in December 2025, and the bus can be found around town at different locations throughout the week, with the schedule posted on social media. Bus Stop Coffee is also available for neighborhood events, weddings, corporate events, festivals and more. To learn more follow @busstopcoffeenc and visit busstopcoffee.com.

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