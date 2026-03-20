The Charlotte Symphony’s 43rd annual Summer Pops returns to Symphony Park on Sundays in June with themed outdoor concerts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees joins QC Life with exciting news: the Charlotte Symphony’s Summer Pops concerts are returning to Symphony Park on Sundays June 7, 14, 21, and 28.

This year’s outdoor lineup includes American Classics, Best of Broadway, Hollywood Hits, and Celebrate America, continuing a beloved Charlotte tradition now in its 43rd year that brings thousands together for music, picnics, and a fun night under the stars.

The Symphony is also welcoming back WBTV as the official weather partner, helping keep concertgoers informed and weather-ready throughout the month.

Gates open at 5 p.m., prelude acts begin at 7 p.m., and the Charlotte Symphony takes the stage at 8:15 p.m. Parking is free, and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic or enjoy onsite food trucks and beverage vendors.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, starting at $15 for adults, and free for children under 12. For details, visit charlottesymphony.org and follow @cltsymphony.

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