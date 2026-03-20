Men’s spring style tips: Easy swaps for a sharper look

Spring dressing doesn’t have to be complicated - focus on better fabrics, cleaner fits, and a few elevated staples.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, and Derek Johnson, content creator behind Grown Man Style, joined QC Life with three simple ways for men to welcome the season in style.

First, upgrade the polo. Try a polo with a Johnny collar or swapping in a short-sleeve button-down for a sharper look. Play with patterns and choose lightweight, textured fabrics like linen or silk cotton blends.

Next, rethink the pants. A clean length with no bunching at the bottom instantly looks more polished. Linen-blend pants are great for spring because they’re breathable and resist wrinkling.

Finally, add lightweight layers. Warm-weather layering is all about fabric choice, and pieces like linen overshirts, chore coats, bomber jackets, and lightweight sport coats can elevate even a basic outfit.

For more style tips visit derekgrownmanstyle.blog and follow @derekgrownmanstyle.

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