Tour a community built for connection and ease

Discover Epcon Charlotte during the Spring Tour of Homes, March 26–29: A boutique community designed for low-maintenance living with resort-style amenities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Every new home marks a new chapter: for some, it’s meeting new friends and leaning into an upgraded, more connected way of living; for others, it’s finally finding a right-sized space that fits this season of life.

If your current home feels like more work than enjoyment, low-maintenance living can make room for what matters most. Epcon has boutique communities built around connection, with events, activities, and a strong focus on health and wellness.

Homes are filled with natural light, and the clubhouse features a fitness center plus a saltwater pool. Residents enjoy resort-style amenities made for everyday living - lounging poolside, playing pickleball, hosting friends in the courtyard, or taking a stroll along the walking trails.

Want to see it for yourself? Visit during the Spring Tour of Homes, March 26–29. Learn more at EpconCharlotte.com.

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