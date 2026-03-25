The Charlotte Knights kick off a jam-packed summer of fun this weekend, featuring new food, fresh entertainment, and plenty of excitement at Truist Field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres is out at Truist Field with Doug Maurer of the Charlotte Knights and, of course, Homer! Opening Knight is Friday, March 27 and the excitement for the season ahead is already building.

Truist Field is ranked a top 10 minor league ballpark in the country, and this weekend is set to show exactly why. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Friday’s Fan Fest, featuring live music and a big grand-opening celebration with new entertainment, new characters, and brand-new ballpark bites. Then cap off the night with the postgame fireworks show.

The fun continues Saturday with a postgame drone show, and on Sunday, fans of all ages can run the bases after the game.

Opening Knight brings big energy back to Truist Field The Charlotte Knights kick off a jam-packed summer of fun this weekend, featuring new food, fresh entertainment, and plenty of excitement at Truist Field.

From the moment you step out of your car, you’ll feel the Truist Field buzz - nonstop entertainment, rally towels in the air, and a packed calendar of can’t-miss events all season long.

Get your tickets at charlotteknights.com.

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