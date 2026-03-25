Spartanburg is calling: Adventure, eats, and live music await

Catch a ballgame, explore scenic trails, and enjoy festivals, family attractions, and a delicious food scene - all in Spartanburg, SC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Plan a weekend getaway packed with adventure, live music, great food, and more - visit Spartanburg and experience the charm for yourself.

Catch a game at Fifth Third Park and cheer on the Hub City Spartanburgers, then explore miles of scenic trails for hiking, biking, or a peaceful walk. Want to cool off? Go kayaking and check out the rail trails that connect you to new corners of the city.

No matter your style, Spartanburg delivers with festivals, live music, and plenty of family-friendly fun. Kids can burn off energy at outdoor play areas or explore the Children’s Museum, while adults can enjoy the nightlife, fine dining, and wine tasting.

There’s truly something for everyone in Spartanburg. To learn more visit experiencespartanburg.com.

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