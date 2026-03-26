Charlotte Got Soul festival blends music, community, and giving back

You’re invited to the Charlotte Got Soul Festival on April 18 for a day of outdoor music, food, and fun while supporting youth and families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Got Soul Festival is back with an outdoor music experience that blends culture, community, and giving back. The adults-only event takes place April 18 from 2:00-8:00pm at The Mint Museum Randolph.

Entertainment includes a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Quinn of Blackstreet, along with The Harvey Cummings Project, setting the tone for an evening of feel good music. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and pack your favorite bites, or enjoy curated food, drinks, and local vendors on site.

Proceeds benefit local nonprofits serving children and families, including Freedom Within Walls, Do Greater Charlotte, and Families Forward.

The theme is Garden Glam and Tickets start at $100. To learn more visit CLTGotSoul.com and follow @cltgotsoul.

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