CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Coffee and kittens come together at Mac Tabby Cat Cafe, the purrfect place to unwind in NoDa. What started as a leap of faith has grown into a welcoming space built to support the rescue community, where both people and animals can feel happy, comforted, and loved.

Every cat you meet at the cafe is a rescue, many with tough backgrounds, and the cafe serves as a safe haven where they can relax, socialize, and get plenty of affection.

Mac Tabby is known for its a menu of coffee, smoothies, dirty sodas, beer, and wine. Every visit supports a mission that makes a real difference for local rescues.

Coffee, community, and cuddles at Mac Tabby Cat Cafe in NoDa Mac Tabby Cat Cafe pairs a full drink menu with a relaxed rescue cat lounge, helping cats socialize and find their forever homes.

Even if you’re allergic (or just want to stop in for a drink), there’s a separate cafe side focused on beverages, where you can still see the cats through the glass. It’s a thoughtful setup that keeps the space clean, comfortable, and enjoyable for everyone, cats included.

Mac Tabby partners with Cabarrus County Humane Society, and the goal is always adoption. There are no permanent residents - cats come in, get socialized and loved on, and then head home with their new families. In fact, Mac Tabby has helped place around 2,400 cats into forever homes.

Reservations are recommended to make sure the cats aren’t overwhelmed, but walk-ins are welcome when available. Learn more at www.mactabby.com and follow @mactabbycatcafe.

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