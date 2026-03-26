Sip anytime at Plot Twist

Plot Twist is a woman-led, coffee and cocktail bar coming to Plaza Midwood, designed as a welcoming third space where there’s no wrong time for the right drink.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nikki Velazquez and Sarah Woods from Plot Twist join QC Life to share what’s ahead for their new all-day coffee and cocktail bar coming to Plaza Midwood. Plot Twist is built around a simple idea: there’s no wrong time for the right drink.

Guests can choose from coffee, cocktails, mocktails, and alternative beverage options throughout the day, whatever fits the moment. The space is designed to be a true third place: somewhere you can work, meet friends, or just hang out comfortably at any hour. It’s also an intentionally woman-led project, from the leadership team to the designer, architect, and artists involved.

The drink program is a little different, too. Instead of separate coffee, cocktail, and mocktail menus, Plot Twist uses one shared drink base, allowing the team to highlight seasonal ingredients and keep offerings fresh and creative throughout the day.

To learn more, follow @plottwistclt.

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