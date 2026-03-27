Senior TLC helps seniors thrive at home

The goal of Senior TLC is to help seniors stay happy, healthy, and safe at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Senior TLC’s mission is to help older adults meet their health and daily-living goals, improve quality of life, and continue living safely and confidently in their own community.

Senior TLC reduces stress for both seniors and caregivers by coordinating essential services in one place, including:

Transportation to and from appointments and errands

Meal support and help with daily routines

Therapy services and ongoing care support

Care coordination across specialists and medical providers

Help understanding medical bills and navigating coverage and costs

Medication management

Senior TLC provides support in the home and at their center, making healthcare simpler and more accessible. Their team helps families navigate a complicated healthcare system - so you don’t have to do it alone.

To learn more, visit seniortlc.org or call 980-308-0858.

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