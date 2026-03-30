Magician and mentalist Ronn Winter stuns QC Life host Jana Angel with mind-reading and predictions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mind reading, predictions, and the power of influence - magician and mentalist Ronn Winter has been one of the nation’s top-rated, most sought-after performers for more than 20 years.

Based in Charlotte, Ronn has brought his unique style of entertainment to television, commercials, and audiences coast to coast and overseas.

Can you outsmart a mentalist? Magician and mentalist Ronn Winter stuns QC Life host Jana Angel with mind-reading and predictions.

Ronn joins QC Life to preview his brand-new mentalism stage show, “Oracle,” now available for booking for private and corporate events. Learn more at www.ronnwinter.com.

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