Easter style trends at Alta Boutique

Alta Boutique in Rock Hill shares this year’s Easter fashion - bold color, fresh prints, and designer looks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Easter fashion has come a long way, and joining QC Life is Tracy Stiff with Alta Boutique. Alta is a high-end women’s fashion retailer featuring designer styles for work, play, and dress occasions. Easter dresses have a lot of of color this year - especially pinks, with pops of orange and plenty of fun prints.

Alta is located in the Millwood Shopping Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, convenient to Fort Mill and the Charlotte area.

To shop, visit altaalta.com and follow @altahighfashion on Instagram.

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