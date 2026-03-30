From QC to the Idol stage

Local singer Nyla Martin talks about her American Idol experience and the importance of mentorship.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Local singer Nyla Martin joins QC Life to share what it was really like competing on American Idol - a demanding, fast-paced experience that gave her a new appreciation for everything happening behind the scenes.

She also talks about the value of strong mentors in the creative space and how Charlotte Is Creative supports emerging artists with programs, resources, training, connections, and opportunities across Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Follow @nydimars to keep up with Nyla’s music journey and buy tickets in advance to support local artists at their shows!

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