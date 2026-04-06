Catch a Charlotte FC game

Charlotte FC is back at Bank of America Stadium, offering a fun match-day experience with tickets starting at just $26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC club ambassador Eric Krakauer joins QC Life to talk about the team being back in action on Saturday, April 4th against Philadelphia.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable family outing or want to jump into the big game-day party vibe, you can catch Charlotte FC in Uptown at Bank of America Stadium. The atmosphere is electric and the crowd brings the energy all match long.

Tickets start as low as $26, and you can also purchase at the box office on game day. Get tickets at charlottefootballclub.com and follow @charlottefc on social media.

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