Shop 100+ local vintage and handmade vendors at the VTGCLT Spring Market in Camp North End’s historic Ford Building on April 11th.

Shop the region’s best vintage and handmade vendors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Amy Herman, founder of VTGCLT, joins QC Life to preview the VTGCLT Spring Market popping up April 11th in the historic Ford Building at Camp North End (400 Camp Rd., Charlotte).

Shop 100+ local vintage and handmade vendors, grab coffee from HEX Coffee or a cold beer from Free Range Brewing, and enjoy a full day of community shopping. Tickets are $8 early bird at 10 a.m. and $3 general admission 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Shop the region’s best vintage and handmade vendors Get a sneak peek from two standout VTGCLT vendors: Pretty Honest Candles and Chloris Vintage.

QC Life also gets a sneak peek from vendors Pretty Honest Candles and Chloris Vintage. Learn more at vintage-charlotte.com and follow @vtgclt.

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