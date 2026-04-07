Painting the town at Edgefest

CLT Edgefest is an all-day street and mural art celebration featuring live painting, performances, vendors, and more on April 18th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kathleen Finch, founder of the Charlotte Street Art Collaborative, and Lindsey Medler, a local artist and live painter at CLT Edgefest, join QC Life to share what’s in store for the event’s milestone year.

The team is celebrating year five of CLT Edgefest and a second year partnering with Charlotte SHOUT!, bringing an all-day Street and Graffiti Art experience to Uptown like no other.

CLT Edgefest returns Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 11-9 p.m. at First Ward Park (301 East 7th Street). Guests can expect live painting from favorite local artists, spoken word, interactive music, and breakdance performances. Plus there will be hands-on, recycled creations with Upcycle Arts, a street fashion show with Irena, art vendors, and more.

Edgefest is part of Charlotte SHOUT! the citywide arts celebration running through April 19, 2026, across Uptown Charlotte. For updates and featured artists, follow @cltstreetartcollab and visit www.cltstreetartcollab.com.

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