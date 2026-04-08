3 simple steps for glowing skin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Elizabeth Lasswell, founder of Vela, joins QC Life to share spring skincare tips for the shift into warmer weather. After winter, skin can feel dry and dull. Now is the perfect time for a reset to bring back a healthy, natural glow.

Her three go-to steps start with exfoliation, because without it, skincare products can’t fully do their job. She recommends options like Alpharet Peel Pads, a Hydrating Masque, or a Detoxifying Scrub Masque depending on your skin type.

Next is oxygenating the skin to restore luminosity, whether naturally through exercise, improved circulation, or sauna time, or with at-home products like Lime Stimulating Masque, Carboxy Mousse, and Oxygen Deep Pore Masque.

Finally, book a professional treatment tailored to your needs, such as SkinPen Microneedling or Aerolase Neo, a no-downtime laser that’s effective for all skin types and skin tones. For professional-level results at home, an Omnilux LED mask is great.

To learn more visit www.velaclt.com and follow @velaclt.

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