Pack your picnic basket like a pro

A quick guide to picnic basket essentials - plus some of the best green spaces to enjoy a picnic around Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Marc Bastos, a Charlotte based lifestyle creator, joins QC Life to make sure you’re fully prepared for your next picnic. He recommends packing a backpack for easy carrying, a drink-carrier tray, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, and a trash bag to keep things clean from start to finish.

For serving, he suggests using mason jars on a wooden cutting board for a simple setup that travels well, plus a clever hack: refill an old contact lens case or Tic Tac container with salt and pepper.

And if you’re bringing your dog along on a hot day, plan ahead by wetting their bandana and packing a small fan to help keep them cool. Marc recommends exploring Charlotte’s parks, including Freedom Park, Wing Haven, and the city’s greenways.

Follow Marc @ncmarcb on Instagram.

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