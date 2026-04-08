The Spread Picnics creates effortless, elevated celebrations with luxury picnic setups, curated rentals, backdrops and balloon installations.

Planning the perfect picnic: Elevated details that make it feel extra special

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taylor Rotsch, owner of The Spread, joins QC life to talk about creating the perfect picnic experience. The Spread creates elevated, thoughtfully styled events designed to feel effortless, beautiful, and memorable.

The Spread’s setups feature premium décor, luxe textiles, and curated accents that photograph beautifully. Beyond picnics, The Spread also offers balloon arches, backdrops, and styled add-ons available for pickup or full-service installation. With personal touches like custom signage, curated place settings, and tailored extras, these experiences are perfect for proposals, showers, birthdays, kids’ parties, and special gatherings - indoors or outdoors.

Planning the perfect picnic: Elevated details that make it feel extra special The Spread creates effortless, elevated celebrations with luxury picnic setups, curated rentals, backdrops and balloon installations.

Now also available: Bloom Bar Experiences - a beautifully styled, interactive floral station where guests create their own custom bouquets using fresh, seasonal blooms, perfect for showers, birthdays, and elevated gatherings.

To learn more visit thespreadpicnics.com and follow @thespreadpicnics.

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