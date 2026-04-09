The Beauty Boost Charlotte builds community and connection

The Beauty Boost Charlotte is a community where women can feel healthy, empowered, and beautiful while making new friends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Beauty Boost hosts 1–3 events each month to bring like-minded women together, build support systems, and give members something to look forward to. Throughout the year, they offer a mix of socials, empowerment workshops, wellness events and more all designed to help women connect and lift each other up.

On Sunday, April 12th from 12–4 p.m., they’re hosting the annual Charlotte Fitness Sampler, featuring five back-to-back fitness classes, health and wellness stations, and an elevated swag bag for every attendee. Think of it as a big Self-Care Sunday filled with movement, amazing women, and support for local businesses.

They also offer a Year Pass membership for a full year of events for $99. To learn more visit thebeautyboost.net/charlotte and follow @thebeautyboost_charlotte.

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