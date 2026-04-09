How to help Charlotte pets: Foster, staycation, and spring clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Animal Care and Control is currently at max capacity. In the past seven days alone, 113 dogs have been brought in, and since the beginning of the year, more than 1,500 dogs have entered the shelter.

That’s why fosters and even short-term staycations, especially for medium to large dogs are so important right now. Charlotte Animal Care and Control also has a low-cost vaccine and microchip event coming up.

The Prep Your Pet Spring Mega Clinic, presented by Roddie Jr.’s Watchdog Foundation, Petco Love, Compton’s Automotive, and VEG ER for Pets, will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. It takes place at the City of Charlotte Vehicle Operations Center, located at 2725 Beam Road in Charlotte (28273).

The clinic will offer rabies vaccines, core vaccines, and free microchips. To learn more visit charlottenc.gov/animal-care-and-control and follow @animals_clt.

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