What your hairstylist wishes you knew

Honest communication makes all the difference in achieving your best hair results.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oxana Mak Folls, owner of Lucid Hair Studio, joins QC Life with a few things your hairstylist wishes you knew.

AI photos can be great inspiration, but they aren’t reality, apps don’t account for your hair texture, density, or current condition. It’s important to consider the cost, upkeep, and time a look really takes.

Communication is everything: share what you like and don’t like, your daily routine, and be honest about your hair history and your budget - because that can change what’s achievable in one session.

What you do at home matters just as much as what happens in the salon. Hair can reflect what you’re going through - stress, health or emotional challenges and those situations often require ongoing care and overall wellness.

To learn more visit lucidhairstudio.com and follow @lucidhairstudio on Instagram.

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