Your tomato planting guide

Seed to Sanctuary owner Sara Rubens shares tomato tips and how to grow with confidence all season long.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s finally “THYME” to plant tomatoes! Sara Rubens, owner of Seed to Sanctuary, joins QC Life to share a few simple tips to set your garden up for success - starting with knowing which type of tomato you’re planting.

Sara explains there are two main tomato families. Indeterminate tomatoes are vining plants that keep growing and producing fruit from June until the first frost, so they need a large, sturdy structure for support. Determinate tomatoes grow to a set height (about 6–8 feet), produce their fruit around mid-July all at once, and then they’re finished for the season.

Through Seed to Sanctuary, Sara designs and installs kitchen gardens that don’t just grow beautiful, organic food, they help create rhythm, confidence, and a stronger sense of home. With her 1:1 coaching, you’ll learn what to plant, when to plant it, and how to keep your garden thriving without feeling overwhelmed.

To learn more visit seedtosanctuary.com and follow @seed2sanctuary.

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