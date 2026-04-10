The 4th annual Heritage Invitational returns April 9–11 at Ten Tenths Motor Club with 100+ collector cars, curated food and cocktails, and fundraising.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The excitement is revving up for the 4th annual Heritage Invitational in the Queen City. From luxury vehicles and classic cars to curated food, fashion, and fun, this event is designed to elevate car culture with a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Guests can enjoy a country-club feel with plenty of curated bites and drinks, including custom cocktails from a full bar that can mix whatever you’re in the mood for. And it’s not just about the cars - last year the Heritage Invitational raised more than $200,000 to give back to local children’s charities.

4th annual Heritage Invitational brings elevated car culture to the Queen City NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch highlights the variety of cars at the Heritage Invitational and how proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

The community event runs April 9–11 at Ten Tenths Motor Club, featuring vintage racing on Friday and 100+ collector cars on Saturday. Proceeds support Speedway Children’s Charities, with everything raised staying right here in the region.

Learn more at heritageinvitational.com.

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