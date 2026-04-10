A fresh stitch on sustainability: The Kinah Kreative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shekinah, founder of Kinah Kreative, joined QC Life to share her Charlotte roots and the family influences that shaped her path in fashion design. That legacy of craftsmanship in her family helped ignite a passion that eventually led Shekinah to study Fashion Design and begin her career doing alterations for a retail company.

As her experience grew, Shekinah expanded her formalwear knowledge by interning with a boutique wedding gown designer. After learning that a significant portion of donated and discarded clothing ends up in landfills, Shekinah made upcycling a core part of her mission - transforming unwanted garments and textiles into one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect each client’s individuality.

Shekinah’s work will also be featured in Mint To Be, Charlotte’s “Met Gala” at The Mint Museum, where she’s additionally helping curate the gallery exhibition on the 5th floor: @minttobe.

To learn more visit www.thekinahkreative.com and follow @thekinahkreative.

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