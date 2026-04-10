The power of sound healing

Sound healing helps move the body out of fight-or-flight and into rest-and-digest, supporting deeper restoration and a sense of calm in the chaos.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nicole Papageorge-Murphy, founder of the Wellness Wonderland Collective, joins QC Life to share how sound healing can help people slow down, reset, and reconnect. She discovered sound healing while her husband was recovering from shoulder surgery, and saw firsthand how these practices can support the body’s healing process down to the cellular level.

Sound healing is designed to help shift the nervous system out of a sympathetic fight or flight mode and into a parasympathetic rest and digest state. It’s not just a wellness tool, it’s a way to bring community together and help people find calm in the chaos.

Enrollment opens in May for the 2026 Wellness Wonderland Collective directory, Charlotte’s holistic health and wellness hub featuring 25 local businesses and practitioners.

Upcoming events include: The Beauty Boost Fitness Sampler (4/12) and Wild Mamas: Womb to Wellness Weekend Retreat (6/26–6/28). Learn more at www.wellnesswonderlandcollective.com.

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