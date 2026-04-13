Launch your career in education with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Unlock your future in education at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Endless Possibilities Career Fair on April 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres sat down with Arjge Brothers, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, and Danielle Witherspoon, a multi-classroom leader, to explore careers in education and the many paths available at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) for aspiring teachers.

CMS offers a wide range of career opportunities across the various schools. A career in education is a chance to support kids beyond academics and experience the reward of seeing lightbulb moments for students. It’s meaningful work that can shape a student’s confidence, curiosity, and future long after the school day ends.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Endless Possibilities Career Fair is Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center in the Richardson Ballroom. Learn more at jobsinsidecms.com.

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