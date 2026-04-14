Connecting Charlotte brings high-energy singles events to the Queen City

Meet people the fun, low-pressure way at Connecting Charlotte’s singles showcase - Watch as 12 people pitch their single friend at Goldie’s on April 23.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Connecting Charlotte is changing lives by bringing social and singles events to the Queen City - helping people get off the apps and meet in person.

Nicki Davis, founder of Connecting Charlotte, joins QC Life to share how their events turn dating and meeting new people into a fun and less stressful experience. One of their upcoming events features 12 singles being pitched on stage in the most entertaining way by their best friend.

Expect walk-up songs, big energy, hilarious pitches, and a mix of ages, vibes, and personalities, all while the audience stays engaged and interactive.

The connections don’t stop when the show ends: many people stick around afterward to mingle, meet new friends, and expand their circle.

The next event is 21+ at Goldie’s in South End on April 23. Learn more at connectingcharlotte.com and follow @connectingcharlotte.

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