The Hive is alive: Hornets winning season has Charlotte buzzing

The Hornets have momentum, with fan energy fueling the postseason push and the team making an impact across the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City is buzzing after the Hornets big wins! Shelly Cayette-Weston, President of Business Operations for Hornets Sports & Entertainment, joins QC Life to talk about the team’s success this season and what it could mean as postseason play approaches.

This year has felt like a real step forward for the organization, not just in performance, but in the culture. The team is fueled by fans bringing the energy all season long.

The Hornets impact has extended far beyond the court. The team has been active across the Carolinas, including a recent trip to Western North Carolina to unveil a renovated community center devastated by Hurricane Helene, part of the Hornets Legacy Project Powered by Lowe’s.

With a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade, it’s all about protecting the Hive and building something together - on and off the court.

Put your gear on and catch the game! To learn more and for tickets, visit Hornets.com and follow @Hornets.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.