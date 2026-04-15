9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: April 17-19, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Zach Bryan rolls into to Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina BBQ Festival fires up in Uptown.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of April 17-19, 2026:

Stereophonic (Knight Theater), opening weekend: It was Broadway’s most Tony Award-winning show of the year, as well as the most Tony nominated play of all time. “Stereophonic” is making its Charlotte debut this weekend. Audiences are invited into a 1976 music studio to watch an up-and-coming rock band record an album – and the ups and downs that come with being close to superstardom. Featuring the music of Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, “Stereophonic” is an intimate and immersive experience unlike any Broadway show you’ve seen before. Tickets start at $46.58.

Viva La Fiesta (Carowinds), opening weekend: It’s a fiesta at Carowinds this spring with cultural experiences and entertainment for the whole family. From authentic food to live performances featuring reggaeton, the Latin Beats Duo and Julio & Rafa, you’ll feel like you’re in the tropical shores. Feel the groove at the ¡FUEGO! street party or ride the all-new family thrill ride: Snoopy’s Racing Railway. Viva La Fiesta is included with general admission to Carowinds.

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Carolina BBQ Festival (Victoria Yards), Saturday noon: Follow that delicious smell of smoke and you’ll find the best pitmasters in the state serving up succulent pieces of meat at Victoria Yards including whole hog, brisket, chicken and even seafood. Come with an empty stomach because you’ll be filling up on samples from over 30 pitmasters. In between bites, enjoy live music and shop through the vendor market who will be selling all things BBQ like sauces, rubs and more. Proceeds benefit Operation BBQ Relief. General admission is $75 plus fees.

Empanada Fest (Boileryard Camp North End), Saturday noon to 6 p.m.: They may be small but they pack plenty of flavor – and history! Celebrate the mighty empanada with a festival giving you a taste of the popular street food. Whether you enjoy them fried, baked, with meat or vegetarian, you’ll find an abundance of unique combinations from around the world. Admission is free with food and drinks available for purchase.

Zach Bryan (Bank of America Stadium), Saturday 7 p.m.: The country star is heading on his largest world tour ever and making a stop right here in the Queen City. Zach Bryan’s “With Heaven on Earth” tour is coming to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday with support from Caamp and J.R. Caroll. The setlist includes classic hits like “Something in the Orange” and new songs from his latest album “With Heaven on Top.” Tickets start at $98.95.

Shane Gillis (Spectrum Center), Saturday 8 p.m.: The standup comedian has been making waves with his Netflix specials and now he’ll be right here in Charlotte. Shane Gillis is bringing his “Shane Gillis Live” show to the Spectrum Center on Saturday and it’s sure to get Charlotteans laughing out of their seats. Tickets start at $58.

Charlotte TCG Showdown (Park Expo Center), Saturday & Sunday: Head on down to the first annual TCG Showdown, Charlotte’s first locally owned trading card game event. Join fans from around the country where you’ll find over 300 vendors to buy, sell and trade with. If you’ve been collecting Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, or Disney Lorcana cards, then this is the convention for you. It’s also your chance to also meet Darren Dunstan from “Yu-Gi-Oh” and “Pokémon” and John Gremillion from “One Piece.” Single day admission is $10 with weekend passes available for $15.

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Camden Commons (Camden Road), Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Camden Commons returns to South End for a Sunday funday out in the streets. Camden Road becomes a gathering place for live music, dozens of local vendors, fun games and delicious food. Get there by light rail for easier access to the fun. Admission is free.

Charlotte Wine + Food Week, through Sunday: Experience Charlotte in a whole different way. The Charlotte Wine + Food Week returns with elevated events celebrating our city’s culinary scene. From intimate dinners with the Queen City’s best chefs and vintners to a can’t-miss grand tasting event on Saturday, explore the plentiful schedule of events that will have you sipping and savoring. Experiences this year include omakases, a sake seminar and a rosé brunch. Each event requires separate paid tickets with events starting at $75.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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