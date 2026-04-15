National Gardening Day: Tips for growing food at home

Improve your wellness and enjoy fresh produce right from your own space with helpful at-home gardening tips from The Patio Farmer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Erin Hostetler, owner of The Patio Farmer, joins QC Life to talk all things spring planting. With different plants thriving at different times of year, now is a great time to get tomatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, basil, and more into the ground.

If you’re growing tomatoes, start with a seedling to speed up the process - you can typically start seeing fruit develop in about a month. Erin also emphasizes buying seeds and seedlings from a high-quality, reputable source for the best results.

The Patio Farmer is a Charlotte-area small business that’s been helping people grow their own food for nine years, offering installations, education, and ongoing support for home gardens across the region.

To learn more and schedule your consultation visit thepatiofarmer.com and follow @thepatiofarmer.

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