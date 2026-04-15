One-on-one with Brandon Miller

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) -

Qc Life Host Jorge Andres sat down with Brandon Miller, standout forward on the Charlotte Hornets to learn more about the team dynamics. Brandon says the team has matured a lot, and it shows in how they handle adversity together. The focus is on strong daily habits and steady progress.

That chemistry started building last summer, working out together created an early bond. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and aren’t afraid to have tough, honest conversations. The young players are eager to be sponges and learn from one another.

He also praised the coach for fighting for them every night, saying it brings the group nothing but joy. With so much young talent, the future is bright.

The mentality is simple: Protect The Hive. This community has been craving a playoff team - so pack the arena, be loud, and don’t let opponents come in and feel comfortable. They’re playing for the fans.

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