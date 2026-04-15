Protect the Hive and bring the energy as the Charlotte Hornets take the court and keep climbing toward the top.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Buzz City is ready for an electric night as the Charlotte Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. on April 14 at Spectrum Center and the energy won’t stop at the arena doors. Fans are encouraged to “Protect the Hive” by showing up, showing out, and repping team colors around the city for a true game-day atmosphere.

Protect the Hive: Celebrate the Charlotte Hornets Protect the Hive and bring the energy as the Charlotte Hornets take the court and keep climbing toward the top.

From the moment you arrive, there’s more than just basketball. Hornets Sports & Entertainment is focused on creating memorable experiences for the whole family, including an outdoor plaza party packed with activities and entertainment. Inside the arena, every fan in attendance will find a Protect the Hive T-shirt waiting on their seat.

Game day bites at Spectrum Center Game day bites are a big part of the experience, featuring flavors inspired by the Carolinas and a full kitchen team bringing the energy behind the scenes.

Hungry? Game day bites are a big part of the experience. The menu features fan favorites like a foot-long mozzarella stick, garlic shrimp nachos, and beef rib mac and cheese, with flavors inspired by the Carolinas and a full kitchen team bringing the energy behind the scenes.

Protect the Hive: Celebrate the Charlotte Hornets Protect the Hive and wear your Charlotte Hornets game day gear.

When it comes to in-arena entertainment, the Hornets deliver from start to finish. The Hornets have a top-tier hip-hop crew, DJ, and the Honey Bees - all ready to keep the Hive buzzing all night long.

Protect the Hive: Celebrate the Charlotte Hornets Protect the Hive and bring the energy as the Charlotte Hornets take the court and keep climbing toward the top.

And of course, no game day is complete without gear. Fans can shop the Hornets Fan Shop for the perfect game-day look, accessories, and memorabilia in plenty of teal and purple.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit www.nba.com/hornets.

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