An Appalachian Summer Festival returns for its 42nd year in Boone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Appalachian Summer Festival is right around the corner! Now in its 42nd year, this multidisciplinary arts festival features music, dance, theater, film, and visual arts - truly something for everyone. There is a phenomenal, genre-spanning lineup of talented artists.

The festival runs June 27–August 1 at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC pairing affordable performing arts with all the outdoor activities the high country has to offer.

Tickets are on sale now at appsummer.org, and the box office staff can help you plan your visit.

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