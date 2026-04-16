Hop on down to the Come-See-Me Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nate Mallard, Festival Chair, joins QC Life to invite you to this year’s Come-See-Me Festival from April 16-25th in downtown Rock Hill, SC.

Known as the Southeast’s largest all-volunteer-run festival, Come-See-Me spans 10 days and multiple locations across Rock Hill with events for all ages. Founded 1962, the festival celebrates spring with music, food, and fun, and keeps many events low-cost or free thanks to sponsors.

Highlights include the parade on Thursday, April 16th and a shag-themed Beach Bash Friday April 17th. Be sure to look for Glen the Frog, inspired by a drawing by Vernon Grant, the Rock Hill-area artist who created Snap, Crackle, and Pop.

Also on the schedule: Moonlight Jazz on Friday the 24th, and a Tailgate Party at the Lake on the 25th.

For the full event schedule, visit comeseeme.org.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.