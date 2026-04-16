PlantHouse shares the perfect gift idea for Mother’s Day

PlantHouse offers terrarium-building workshops and plant-care services, making it easy to find the perfect gift for the special people in your life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bailey Ryan, CEO and founder of PlantHouse, joins QC Life to share a gift idea that always works: a plant. PlantHouse is a plant shop and terrarium workshop offering free potting, repotting and plant-care help.

They’re celebrating Mother’s Day Weekend with DIY Terrarium Building - hourly reservations available Saturday, May 9 - Sunday, May 10 with crew members walking you through the process and drinks available for purchase. A plant is also a great option for Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurse Appreciation Week gifting.

Learn more at planthouse.us and follow @planthouseclt.

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