Foster-based rescue Halfway There Rescue is saving dogs from overcrowded shelters and needs your help.

Halfway There Rescue is looking for forever families for dogs in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halfway There Rescue is a foster-based dog rescue serving the Charlotte and Rock Hill communities, dedicated to saving dogs from overcrowded shelters where time is running out.

Halfway There Rescue relies entirely on foster volunteers to save dogs, without fosters, they simply can’t say yes to animals in need. The organization is actively looking for foster homes, especially for puppies and larger dogs, as well as adopters ready to open their hearts and homes.

Getting involved is easier than you might think - whether it’s fostering, adopting, donating, or simply sharing their posts on social media, every action makes a difference.

If you’d like to meet Petunia, Tulip, and other adoptable dogs, head to the upcoming adoption event Sunday, April 19th at SouthPark Swim and Tennis Club from 2–4 p.m.

Visit www.halfwaythererescue.com and follow @halfway_there_rescue to learn more.

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