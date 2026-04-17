Highlighting Latin American culture through film

The Charlotte Latino Film Festival returns with a celebration of joy, resilience, and culture.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Latino Film Festival is back and this year, it’s celebrating the power of joy in the face of adversity. Giovanna Torres, Founder and Executive Director of Cine Casual joins QC Life to talk about the film festival.

Cine Casual is a Charlotte-based media arts organization dedicated to showcasing Latin American cinema and creating spaces for cultural connection. Now in its third edition, the Charlotte Latino Film Festival runs April 16–26, 2026, at the Independent Picture House.

This year’s festival features 13 films including a family-friendly screening along with filmmaker conversations and community events. The theme, “joy in resistance”, puts a spotlight on stories of resilience, identity, and humanity, celebrating culture and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard.

To learn more visit cinecasual.com and charlottelatinofilmfestival.com and follow @cinecasual.

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