Through programs like the Braille Trail, Lions Services is empowering the blind and low vision community to experience art through touch, sound, and connection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lions Services is making a difference for the blind and low vision community, helping people live independently, grow in the workforce, and connect with the world around them.

One exciting example is the Braille Trail. Located at 4600 North Tryon Street, the Braille Trail features large sculptures installed at the crossroads of the greenway, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the community together.

Lions Services brings art to life Through programs like the Braille Trail, Lions Services is empowering the blind and low vision community to experience art through touch, sound, and connection.

The project opens eyes to what life is like for people who are blind or have low vision. Visitors can hear audio stories about the artwork, feel the sculptures, and interact all through high-tech, uplifting installations.

To learn more, visit lionsservices.org and follow @lionsservices on social media.

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