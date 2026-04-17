Novant Health offers patients a less invasive path to heart surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Advanced robotic cardiac surgery is changing the way heart procedures are performed and patients in Charlotte are now closer to this cutting-edge care than ever before.

Dr. Jeffrey Everett, a cardiac surgeon at Novant Health with more than 24 years of experience, is embracing this approach which is less invasive, more precise, and focused on delivering the best possible outcome for patients.

Unlike traditional open-heart surgery, robotic cardiac surgery allows surgeons to operate with a closed chest, making the procedure far less traumatic on the body. Advanced technology plays a big role - including 10x magnified imaging and 3D visualization that provides depth perception, giving surgeons a level of detail and precision that simply isn’t possible with the naked eye.

Together, these innovations allow for more sophisticated repairs and a faster, smoother recovery for patients. To learn more visit Novanthealth.org/heart.

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